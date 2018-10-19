ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

447 people reported 2660 effects
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 38%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 28%
Pain 22%
Anxiety 22%
Insomnia 20%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

635

Avatar for Shinehead
Member since 2016
Picked this up at Show Grow Ramona ! Worth the Visit, they consistently supply High Quality California Bay Area strains. Been waiting to try this one :) This was labeled a "Hybrid" at the Dispensary. Picked up a description of the genetics off of Kushfly.com. The description as follows: Do si ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Remedy394
Member since 2016
Oh my sweet Dosi! If I could keep one strain in my medicine cabinet, this would be it. Regardless of where my tolerance is, I find fantastic relief from pain (migraines, spine/disc, & nerve pain), nausea and a variety of other chronic symptoms due to dysautonomia. With the best of its GSC/Face Off O...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Artemisarthur77
Member since 2017
Whether you’re looking to chill out or get bright-eyed and bushy -tailed, this hybrid is sure to satisfy. Squint hard enough, and you can spot purple buds beneath the peanut butter-colored fuzz that covers the nug. From fragrance to flavor, it’s a tasty experience all around. The high is sneaky… Yo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Ang4dubs
Member since 2016
One of the Best strains I have ever smoked in my life and this one get you couch locked for sure if you have pain he takes it mostly all the way obviously if I can get all of it away but it takes most of it away it is very tasty if you smoke with hemp wick even better I recommend this for nighttime ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hrisgirl
Member since 2016
Whoa! This delicious strain is perfect for insomniacs and to manage pain. Sweet piney skunky scent, taste and an immediate head and body high with just slight paranoia the quickly fades. Be safe - dont drive at all using this one. Purchased from my favorite dispensary, Thrive Market in North La...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Similar strains

Lineage

Face Off OG
OGKB
Do-Si-Dos
Citrus Rush
High Five
