- Citrus
- Peppery
- Floral
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
635
Shinehead
Remedy394
Artemisarthur77
Ang4dubs
hrisgirl
Find Do-Si-Dos nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Do-Si-Dos nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Do-Si-Dos
Hang tight. We're looking for Do-Si-Dos nearby.