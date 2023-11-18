In the very begining I made a roster and since then I have updated and tweaked it to fit my needs there is one flavor I wish they added which is "Grassy" As the smell and flavor this strain smells of fresh grass diesel chemical and very herbal like but when you crack it open all the tight round buds about the size of a quarter the dispensary I got this from was TOP CROP 3.5 grams pre packed weighing in on the percent % is 28.57 Tested by Argon Labs. Theres a massive nugget I wanna say its structure is that of a Christmas tree and small Christmas like packages rounded buds attached to the middle but it is covered in pistols and the calyx's are totally coated in these terpenes and not to mention a nice crack sound when I pop them open nicely cured I wanna say from my growing experience that grassy smell usually means that its not entirely cured just yet. Most Dispensaries use the 2-4 weeks of curing method before it's released to retailers. I have been growing for a little over 4 years now and the longer you cure it brings out some of the most unbelievable smell taste and effect. Got this Skunk #1 I cured over the course of 6 months and it went from pine and grassy to coke a cola it's beyond understanding how it changes, but it was sooooo delicious I highly recommend if you get your fave nuggets from a dispensary get enough to hold you for now and put the rest in a jar with a budu moist packet that gets up to 62% humidity in the jar 70's F for temp or if you're in the uk that would be like I think 22 Centigrade. Put them in a mason jar air for 5-10 minutes every 4 hours so moisture doesn't build up and do that for a couple months and you will notice the change. Most uncured cannabis causes headaches paranoia and heavy nausea, so if you have problems then it just needs to cured longer and look at your medicine with a 250x scope to make sure no bugs on it either. This is very clean and lets get to the review right? Here's the New roster Date & Time: 11/17/23 115454pm Type:S Temp:R aka 190 C Cartridges?: No Strain Structure: Heavily Compact Tight Bright Green leafs with orange pistols, bright calyx's that line the outer edges like bubble lights on a Christmas tree just a massive mini cola! Strain Taste/Flavor: Chemical Grassy Strain Smell: Super Chemicals Strain Strength: Medium Heavy Dank Strain Lineage: White fire og x Original Diesel %: 28.57 Dispensary: Top Crop Patients/People:Me/ Myself/ Thyself Mood: Good just sore from working on the house for 3.5 hours Am I In Pain or In Outer-sorts: Feet a little sore Watching/Listening to/ Doing?: Ineffible skies by parquet 2017 album Wake/Nap/Sleep Time Prediction: at 8am it’s 11:31:54pm right now writing this review //*(aka notes): Extra/Edible/Drink: RC cola Effect: energizing creative pulled me out of my funk n rut and made some great progress today went for a walk, and also made some delicious food. If you want the roster here it is for those that want the best copy and paste: Date & Time: Type: Temp: Cartridges?: Strain Structure: Strain Taste/Flavor: Strain Smell: Strain Strength: Strain Lineage: Dispensary: Patients/People: Mood: Am I In Pain or In Outer-sorts: Watching/Listening to/ Doing?: Wake/Nap/Sleep Time Prediction: //*: Extra/Edible/Drink: Effect: Helps with: if you are in a funk or rut and can't get anything done this helps flip the table for me, it helped with appetite and also kept me focused creative and pain/stress free made me energized when ive been fatigued for weeks its dry so bring some drink tastes chemical but good, also helps with uncertainty I suffer from a lot and this helps with all that including bouts of sadness or intrusive thoughts. good vibes all around :P - Chill_Panda

