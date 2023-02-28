First Fall
First Fall
FiF
Sativa
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Diesel
Butter
First Fall effects are mostly energizing.
First Fall strain effects
First Fall strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
First Fall strain reviews(1)
l........6
February 28, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
Gave me focus and desire to get up and perform projects that I have started.