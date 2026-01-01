Fiyah is a potent hybrid strain (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 24–32%, known for its intensely gassy aroma, heavy resin production, and powerful full-spectrum effects. While the exact lineage can vary by cultivator, Fiyah is typically associated with modern OG, fuel-forward, and dessert-style genetics that emphasize potency and loud terpene expression. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold aromatic profile of diesel fuel, burnt sugar, earthy kush, spicy pepper, and subtle citrus layered with creamy herbal funk. Commonly driven by terpenes such as caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Fiyah offers a flavorful smoke that hits with an immediate euphoric rush before settling into deep body relaxation and calming mental ease. Potent yet balanced, the effects can range from uplifting and social at lower doses to heavily relaxing and sedative at higher consumption levels. Loud, flavorful, and hard-hitting, Fiyah is ideal for experienced consumers seeking stress relief, evening relaxation, or a strong euphoric smoke with classic gas-heavy character.