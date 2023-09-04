Flan reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flan.
Flan strain effects
Flan reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
E........7
September 4, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I really hope good ol' Leafly takes the time to post my reviews. I'm a 29-year smoker and toker now.I only smoke flowers. I've tried over 300 strains since 2020 and countless throughout my lifetime and I would have to say If I were a judge this would win 1st place for hybrids, it checks every box... it's pretty much my favorite anytime of the day Flower power... she's a special one and highly underrated. Not sure why but hopefully this review helps. I would drive hundreds of miles to get this if I had to fortunately I live a few miles from one of the best dispensaries in the country.
S........e
July 31, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hands down one of the best hybrids in the world .When cultivators are creating a hybrid the goal is to make it stronger and better overall than both its parents in the lineage. They achieved that which is much appreciated with all the hybrids that are a bust in the market.
h........x
November 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Epic. Impossible to not enjoy, the typical “bad effects” are minimized and “good effects” multiplied. If it’s near you, grab it - in particular Cresco.
M........4
January 14, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Flan and Mexican Flan are two different strains, i hope they correct this. I personally do not like the Flan strain, but however i love the Mexican Flan Strain by Cookies, which is ice cream cake x animal mints. I’ve bought it 3-4 times. Potent af. knocked me out into euphoria. total couch lock. very sedating. the stress and anxiety melted away. felt happy/peaceful. Tastes like sugar, caramel… like flan 🍮
H........3
August 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
A wonderful medical grade strain. Fantastic for mitigation of pain and euphoric drifting to sleep. Gives me cotton mouth like an afternoon in Arizona but wonderful otherwise.
d........n
June 7, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
I was with a grower, and even his toss outs of flan were so gassy. It was definitely worth rolling right then. I grew two immediately after and they got me through anxiety and seasnonal migraines . I broke my hand as well and it kept that pain within manageable ranges.
J........4
January 31, 2024
If it ain’t from cookies, they’re not doing it well the cookies brand you get that nice tasting cheese and the Cresco brand you just taste plant and that’s no Bueno for me garbage!
d........e
January 15, 2024
Relaxed
Very mellowing sensation.