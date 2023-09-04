I really hope good ol' Leafly takes the time to post my reviews. I'm a 29-year smoker and toker now.I only smoke flowers. I've tried over 300 strains since 2020 and countless throughout my lifetime and I would have to say If I were a judge this would win 1st place for hybrids, it checks every box... it's pretty much my favorite anytime of the day Flower power... she's a special one and highly underrated. Not sure why but hopefully this review helps. I would drive hundreds of miles to get this if I had to fortunately I live a few miles from one of the best dispensaries in the country.