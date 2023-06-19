Flap Jacks reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flap Jacks.
Flap Jacks strain effects
Flap Jacks strain flavors
Flap Jacks strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
M........r
June 19, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
very easy to smoke imo—also made me so hungry. i smoke every night for sleeping and stress and it helped i’m vibing
L........7
June 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I had this fresh press rosin and it was amazing. The taste was out of this world. The weird thing is, I also had it in cold cure and it did not taste nearly as good as fresh press.
c........n
July 16, 2023
Aroused
Happy
One of the most beautiful tasting strains I’ve tried to date! Delicious flower to smoke and a very balanced physical relief and mental stimulation/relaxation. A great every day smoke, morning or evening. Definitely the sort of strain you tuck a few grams of away for a rainy day!
e........r
December 20, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
This is the second time I’ve had flap jacks and can safely say it’s a solid strain for me. I smoked out of my dry herb vaporizer while scrolling TikTok’s in my bath. It felt euphoric. I laughed so easily. Generally feeling happy and at peace. Things are gonna work out type of vibes if you need it. It’s also a great body high. Had some mind blowing…Nevermind 😏 I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.
C........7
November 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Good hybrid. Gets me hungry and eventually drowsy enough to sleep
v........n
September 4, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Right of the bat you can feel the high thc content when you inhale. It has that nice kick you know its good when you first hit it. The stuff I picked up said it was tested at 30% thc. I didn’t need to hit the joint as much compared to other strains. I felt pretty zooted yet relaxed. I felt really hungry which was weird considering i ate only an hour prior. I knew it was the flapjacks making me hungry. It doesn’t completely knock you out like most indica dominant strains. It still helps you fall asleep though. Perfect for watching a movie right before bed.
m........1
April 27, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
This is a review for this strain offered by Lucky Elk. I found this strain somewhat bizarre. The smell is like body odor combined with pine and a hint of onion/garlic. The buds look amazing with bright red hairs and plenty of trichome coverage. The taste while smoking is a different flavor profile than the smell. I would describe it as doughy/sweet with pine & skunk. The high is hard-hitting and not exactly on couch locked level, but I'm pretty high. It's worth a try for sure.
h........t
July 21, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I actually have the THC-A version. Still this strain was so good! I was good after 5 puffs of a joint. I was hungry, and when I came down I was ready for bed. One of my faves and a half quarter will last for a good while.