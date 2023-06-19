Flap Jacks reviews

Flap Jacks reviews

Flap Jacks strain effects

Reported by 14 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Relaxed

Flap Jacks strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression

Flap Jacks reviews

June 19, 2023
very easy to smoke imo—also made me so hungry. i smoke every night for sleeping and stress and it helped i’m vibing
6 people found this helpful
June 10, 2023
I had this fresh press rosin and it was amazing. The taste was out of this world. The weird thing is, I also had it in cold cure and it did not taste nearly as good as fresh press.
4 people found this helpful
July 16, 2023
One of the most beautiful tasting strains I’ve tried to date! Delicious flower to smoke and a very balanced physical relief and mental stimulation/relaxation. A great every day smoke, morning or evening. Definitely the sort of strain you tuck a few grams of away for a rainy day!
4 people found this helpful
December 20, 2023
This is the second time I’ve had flap jacks and can safely say it’s a solid strain for me. I smoked out of my dry herb vaporizer while scrolling TikTok’s in my bath. It felt euphoric. I laughed so easily. Generally feeling happy and at peace. Things are gonna work out type of vibes if you need it. It’s also a great body high. Had some mind blowing…Nevermind 😏 I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.
3 people found this helpful
November 29, 2023
Good hybrid. Gets me hungry and eventually drowsy enough to sleep
2 people found this helpful
September 4, 2023
Right of the bat you can feel the high thc content when you inhale. It has that nice kick you know its good when you first hit it. The stuff I picked up said it was tested at 30% thc. I didn’t need to hit the joint as much compared to other strains. I felt pretty zooted yet relaxed. I felt really hungry which was weird considering i ate only an hour prior. I knew it was the flapjacks making me hungry. It doesn’t completely knock you out like most indica dominant strains. It still helps you fall asleep though. Perfect for watching a movie right before bed.
2 people found this helpful
April 27, 2024
This is a review for this strain offered by Lucky Elk. I found this strain somewhat bizarre. The smell is like body odor combined with pine and a hint of onion/garlic. The buds look amazing with bright red hairs and plenty of trichome coverage. The taste while smoking is a different flavor profile than the smell. I would describe it as doughy/sweet with pine & skunk. The high is hard-hitting and not exactly on couch locked level, but I'm pretty high. It's worth a try for sure.
2 people found this helpful
July 21, 2023
I actually have the THC-A version. Still this strain was so good! I was good after 5 puffs of a joint. I was hungry, and when I came down I was ready for bed. One of my faves and a half quarter will last for a good while.
1 person found this helpful

