Right of the bat you can feel the high thc content when you inhale. It has that nice kick you know its good when you first hit it. The stuff I picked up said it was tested at 30% thc. I didn’t need to hit the joint as much compared to other strains. I felt pretty zooted yet relaxed. I felt really hungry which was weird considering i ate only an hour prior. I knew it was the flapjacks making me hungry. It doesn’t completely knock you out like most indica dominant strains. It still helps you fall asleep though. Perfect for watching a movie right before bed.