stock photo similar to Flap Jacks
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Flap Jacks

aka Flapjacks, Flap Jax, Flapjack, Flap Jack

Flap Jacks is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Macflurry and Pancakes. This strain is a delicious treat for the senses, with a doughy, sweet, berry, and pine aroma and flavor. Flap Jacks is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Flap Jacks effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Flap Jacks when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by In House Genetics, Flap Jacks features flavors like berry, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Flap Jacks typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Flap Jacks is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. If you’re looking for a potent and tasty hybrid that will make you feel like you’re having breakfast in bed, Flap Jacks is the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flap Jacks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Flap Jacks

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Flap Jacks strain effects

Reported by 14 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Flap Jacks strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Flap Jacks products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Flap Jacks near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Flap Jacks strain reviews14

June 19, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
very easy to smoke imo—also made me so hungry. i smoke every night for sleeping and stress and it helped i’m vibing
6 people found this helpful
June 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I had this fresh press rosin and it was amazing. The taste was out of this world. The weird thing is, I also had it in cold cure and it did not taste nearly as good as fresh press.
4 people found this helpful
July 16, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
One of the most beautiful tasting strains I’ve tried to date! Delicious flower to smoke and a very balanced physical relief and mental stimulation/relaxation. A great every day smoke, morning or evening. Definitely the sort of strain you tuck a few grams of away for a rainy day!
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Flap Jacks strain genetics

Strain parent
Pac
Pancakes
parent
Flap Jacks
FlpJcks
Flap Jacks