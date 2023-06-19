Flap Jacks
aka Flapjacks, Flap Jax, Flapjack, Flap Jack
Flap Jacks is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Macflurry and Pancakes. This strain is a delicious treat for the senses, with a doughy, sweet, berry, and pine aroma and flavor. Flap Jacks is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Flap Jacks effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Flap Jacks when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by In House Genetics, Flap Jacks features flavors like berry, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Flap Jacks typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Flap Jacks is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. If you’re looking for a potent and tasty hybrid that will make you feel like you’re having breakfast in bed, Flap Jacks is the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flap Jacks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Flap Jacks strain effects
Flap Jacks strain flavors
Flap Jacks strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
