Flight 23 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flight 23.
Flight 23 strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Negative Effects
Flight 23 strain flavors
Flight 23 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cancer
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Flight 23 reviews
T........7
April 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
You’re definitely going to take off! This ain’t love boat?Those are the words from my wife. This strain is not for the novice. I’ve seen people review strains and say that they were high off the first pull or 2. I wondered how that felt for years. Yep! Met my match! The high comes on fast and strong. Very euphoric,spacey,but functional. You may also try to consume all of the snacks,cereal,and waffles. Good luck on your flight!
j........3
August 9, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
🔥 what more can I say. I was born on the 23rd. No surprise it 🎸 🤘
l........2
August 24, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
shit had me flying like a bird fr fr my young nigga.