You’re definitely going to take off! This ain’t love boat?Those are the words from my wife. This strain is not for the novice. I’ve seen people review strains and say that they were high off the first pull or 2. I wondered how that felt for years. Yep! Met my match! The high comes on fast and strong. Very euphoric,spacey,but functional. You may also try to consume all of the snacks,cereal,and waffles. Good luck on your flight!