HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Earthy
Terpinolene
Myrcene
Limonene
Flight 23 effects are mostly energizing.
Flight 23 potency is higher THC than average.
Flight 23. Prepare for liftoff. Flight 23 is Casa Flor’s combination of Sugar Skullz and Cookies n Cream. It’s a sweet, decadent strain with pretty purple buds and sugar crystal trichomes. Flight 23 smokes like a balanced hybrid with an earthy edge to its bakery-tasting terps, and tests at 17% THC.
Flight 23 strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Negative Effects
Flight 23 strain flavors
Flight 23 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cancer
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Flight 23 strain reviews(3)
T........7
April 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
l........2
August 24, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
j........3
August 9, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused