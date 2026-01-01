Floral Frost is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from Apples and Mr. E Pupil × White Runtz, known for its flavor-packed profile and potent effects. With lab testing showing high THC levels (~31%), this strain delivers a rich sensory experience that marries fruity sweetness and creamy undertones with balanced, calming effects. The high opens with a gentle focus, gradually melting into soothing body relief that’s ideal for winding down at the end of the day without completely switching off. Floral Frost’s combination of vibrant flavor and relaxing, yet clear-headed effects makes it a standout choice for consumers seeking both potency and depth in their cannabis experience.