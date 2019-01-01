ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Florida Gold
  • Leafly flower of Florida Gold

Hybrid

Florida Gold

Florida Gold

A potent Kush cross by DNA Genetics, Florida Gold crosses Kosher Kush and Florida OG. Buds are dense and bulbous and pack on stinky citrus, gas, spice, and pine aromas and flavors. The strain isn’t as heavy as some Kush strains and may let you go about your afternoon without being completely glued to the couch.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Florida OG
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Florida Gold