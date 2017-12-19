ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kosher Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kosher Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.4 882 reviews

Kosher Kush

aka Jew Gold

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 76 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 882 reviews

Kosher Kush
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

621 people reported 4410 effects
Relaxed 66%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 25%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

882

Show all

Avatar for ricegrain
Member since 2014
I can't feel my face... or my arms, or my feet, or anything for that matter. it's as though I'm a weightless entity with a- somewhat foggy- consciousness, floating on the patio. praise Yahweh I'm high off my tuchis.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Blazincropz
Member since 2011
Fucking wow man. Never before have I had a weed that i can pass around with just about everyone and have them cracking the fuck up.. this herb smell way earthy, and looks bombed with crystals.. its verrrrrrrrrrrrrrrry sticky.. it will leave the bag resinated in trichromes that you had it in and you ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappy
Avatar for MZ_PHD_in_420
Member since 2016
I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders: The strain under review is Kosher Kush by DNA genetics ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for samarz
Member since 2015
I have crippling anxiety and panic attacks. Sometimes when I smoke I get more anxious and freak out. Kosher Kush is one of the only strains I've tried that makes me feel good every time I smoke it. I like the taste too, it's earthy. I have Fibromyalgia too and it helps me deal with the pains.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Audio_Geek
Member since 2013
Kosher Kush has to be one of my top 5 strains - It leaves you with a calm, relaxed, happy, stress free state of mind that has not only physically relieving properties but mentally as well. I have tried this strain several times, and every time I feel incredible; I am in a delightful mood -- very ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Kosher Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kosher Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kosher Kush
First strain child
Kosher Sorbet
child
Second strain child
DJ's Gold
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Kosher Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kosher Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for Growing Kosher Kush Cannabis
Tips for Growing Kosher Kush Cannabis
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Flower
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Flower
Which Terpenes Are Found in ‘Kush’ Cannabis Strains?
Which Terpenes Are Found in ‘Kush’ Cannabis Strains?
How to choose a cannabis strain for studying
How to choose a cannabis strain for studying

Most popular in