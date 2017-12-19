- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
882
ricegrain
Blazincropz
MZ_PHD_in_420
samarz
Audio_Geek
Find Kosher Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kosher Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Kosher Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Kosher Kush nearby.