s........p
September 11, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
As an experienced smoker, it surprises me when weed hits fast. This one hits very fast. You feel like you're wearing a funny mask that is tingly. Makes you talk a lot and about the stupidest things. My husband is having a very good laugh looking at silly memes. Definitely something to smoke to have a good laugh and a chill time.