HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Hybrid
Fortune Cookie (HSC) potency is higher THC than average.
Fortune Cookie is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Humboldt Seed Company through years of crossing their Forum Cut GSC, and later combining it with Caramel Cream. Fortune Cookie oozes with nutty, caramel, and diesel terps from tall, dense, and uniform buds in bright green shades with auburn hairs. This is a stony strain for relaxation and euphoria. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fortune Cookie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
