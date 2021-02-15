stock photo similar to Caramel Cream
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Caramel Cream

Caramel Cream is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Royal Highness with Old School Cookies and Humboldt Reserve OG. This strain offers long-lasting and euphoric effects that instantaneously lift your spirit and improve your mood. With myrcene as the dominant terpene of Caramel Cream, you can expect an herbal flavor profile with undertones of nutty salted caramel. The aroma is fuel-forward, with diesel notes shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Caramel Cream to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and fatigue. Caramel Cream features a high THC level of 20%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers with a high tolerance level. This strain pairs best with activities that require creative thinking or introspective thought. Caramel Cream was originally bred by Humboldt Seed Company and was the winner of 2018's Phenotype Mega Hunt competition. If you have smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caramel Cream before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Caramel Cream strain effects

Reported by 31 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Happy

Caramel Cream strain helps with

  • Pain
    29% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    29% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Caramel Cream strain reviews

February 15, 2021
I just took a monster hit, and let me say that I feel like I could fall asleep right now, and I have insomnia! This is one of the best tasting ones I've smoked. It has a sweet aroma and a light creamy taste. A great strain to vape if you wanna relax.
11 people found this helpful
April 21, 2021
After a long and stressful 8 hour shift I had at work, I can home and smoked a joint of this strain. I feel soooo relaxed and stress free. 😌 It also is making me feel so hungry. 🤤 The flavor is sweet and gives you a smooth hit. It lives up to its name for sure. Caramel cream is now one of my favorite Strains. ❤️
11 people found this helpful
April 15, 2021
Feels like an indica dom strain. Mostly a body buzz. will def couch lock you, but it doesn't last for too long.
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Caramel Cream strain genetics

Cmc
Strain child
FTC
Fortune Cookie (HSC)
child

Caramel Cream grow information

According to growers, Caramel Cream flowers into extremely sticky buds with dark green foliage, amber hairs, and crystal trichomes. This strain has an average flowering time of 60 days and easily produces an impressive bud structure.