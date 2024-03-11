Fossil Fuel reviews
B........2
March 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Sharp Focus. Excellent taste and very easy to grind. Would recommend if you enjoy other strains such as Sour Diesel, Maui Wowie.
m........7
May 8, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
At first I was skeptic cuz it tastes like some Reggie but it hit pretty good
e........6
August 19, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
I wasn't impressed at first . But after careful analysis, I have concluded that, (I), from my experience, wud not use this strain for rec use . But it is a good daytime smoke . It kept me alert and aware and focused . And pretty relaxed. However, it didn't last very long 3 hours max . for me .
D........9
Yesterday
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I only consumed this strain as Rosin however it gave me the literal opposite affects as listed above. All of the aroma was the same. I did have an extreme euphoria however, I had absolutely zero relaxation, and it almost felt more like a caffeine high rather than a weed high this is probably due to different breeders as well as genetic variance, but for me, I can definitely tell that this is more of a New York diesel style grow.