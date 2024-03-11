Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Jet Fuel and French Toast. This strain is 14% sativa and 86% indica. Fossil Fuel is a strain of mysterious origins that has a high myrcene and linalool content, which gives it a musky and earthy aroma. Fossil Fuel is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Fossil Fuel effects include feeling relaxed, pain-free, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fossil Fuel when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Fossil Fuel features flavors like gassy, sweet, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is also found in mangoes, lemongrass, and thyme. The average price of Fossil Fuel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Fossil Fuel is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and white trichomes. The smell of this strain is pungent and skunky, with hints of banana and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fossil Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
