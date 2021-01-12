ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Freakshow
Hybrid

Freakshow

3.0(1)
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1 reviews

Strain Details

Freakshow is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Freakshow. If you've smoked this strain before, share your experience by leaving a review.

Find Freakshow nearby

Shop local
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Freakshow effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 7 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
100% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
PTSD
100% of people say it helps with ptsd

Freakshow reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Freakshow near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabanoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight