This is such a good alternative to Styrofoam Cup. If you think styrofoam cup was too strong this one is definitely for you. It’s smooth, burns long, and tastes amazing. The high is perfect, relaxed head feeling but still enough energy for my body to stay awake. When i smoke this out of a bong i get citrus, sweet, and earthy flavor profiles. When i smoke this out of a joint it tastes like melon candy. I really recommend people give this one a try!

