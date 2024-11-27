Freeze Cup reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Freeze Cup.
Freeze Cup reviews
g........9
November 27, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is such a good alternative to Styrofoam Cup. If you think styrofoam cup was too strong this one is definitely for you. It’s smooth, burns long, and tastes amazing. The high is perfect, relaxed head feeling but still enough energy for my body to stay awake. When i smoke this out of a bong i get citrus, sweet, and earthy flavor profiles. When i smoke this out of a joint it tastes like melon candy. I really recommend people give this one a try!
a........2
November 24, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Clean rip, crazy citrus taste and nose.