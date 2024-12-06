stock photo similar to Fresca Melon
Hybrid

Fresca Melon

Fresca Melon is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Cocomero Gelatti x Zelatti. This strain smells like a field of cantaloupe-flavored Hi Chews. Growers can expect generous yields in 75 days or less. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fresca Melon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Fresca Melon strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Focused

Fresca Melon strain flavors

Mango

Tropical

Fresca Melon strain reviews1

Yesterday
This strain is 🔥 Burst of loud melon smell partnered with a smooth relaxing high 🧡
Strain spotlight

Fresca Melon strain genetics

Strain parent
ZLT
Zelatti
parent
Fresca Melon
FrMe
Fresca Melon

Fresca Melon grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12