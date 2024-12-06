stock photo similar to Fresca Melon
Fresca Melon
Fresca Melon is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Cocomero Gelatti x Zelatti. This strain smells like a field of cantaloupe-flavored Hi Chews. Growers can expect generous yields in 75 days or less. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fresca Melon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fresca Melon strain effects
Fresca Melon strain genetics
Fresca Melon grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12