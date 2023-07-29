Fresh Powder reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fresh Powder.
Fresh Powder strain effects
Fresh Powder strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
B........l
July 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I prefer the Sativa strains and this is a perfect strain for me. This strain is for a doer/go getter/winners. keeps you focused with a good high to go along with it. Potent Sativa
j........y
August 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
The name of this strain describes the scent and taste about perfectly. It’s a very bright light green and very frosty true sativa. Very clean, slightly minty, piney flowery type of taste, and the effects are 100% focused, head high, ready to jump into action type sativa, with no drag whatsoever on the body. This one had me happy, giggly focused and ready to hit the gym.
m........o
August 16, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Right now I feel like Kobe Bryant at the end of a game, ball in my hands and I know exactly what move I’m gonna do to win the game. Do with that as you will🥂🥂😎
D........6
August 3, 2023
Creative
Energetic
This strain really surprised me. Definitely a top three sativa for me!
z........4
June 23, 2023
Talkative
Tingly
Anxious
Dizzy
This strain is nice, the only down was that gives you a full head high and some people may like that, I got a headache and extremely nauseous.
t........9
July 26, 2023
Energetic
Dry eyes
This strain gave me a pretty strong head high. I get a pretty bad headache after smoking this, and it's worse with higher quantities. Initial feelings of focus and energy usually turn into headaches, dry eyes and anxiety for me. Not terrible if on sale, but would recommend other sativa strains before this one.
e........f
December 2, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I took 2 bong rips and reorganized my home office. I'm audhd and can have a hard time getting started but I got right to work and hyper-focused happily until it was done. New fav!
j........0
August 1, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
super nice strain, very good taste, nice smooth tokes.