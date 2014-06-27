ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Frisian Dew
  4. Reviews

Frisian Dew reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frisian Dew.

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 175 effects
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 39%
Hungry 34%
Tingly 34%
Stress 39%
Pain 34%
Depression 30%
Lack of appetite 30%
Inflammation 17%
Dry mouth 39%
Dizzy 26%
Dry eyes 26%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 8%

Reviews

34

Avatar for Confractor
Member since 2020
I wanted a strain i could grow in the average UK weather without too much maintenance. It grows pretty well in the garden and is very hardy, couple of spiders seem to just sit there for days after walking along the leaves when frosted. When it starts growing it needs a lot of water. Even after harv...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for DankerTanker2
Member since 2018
I’m from America but was blessed to try this bud from Holland by a local dispensary with it in stock. The buds I got were dense and coated with trichomes, the leaves themselves being a mixture of lush green and deep purple. This strain provides a pleasant and uplifting head high while providing subt...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Frisiandude
Member since 2016
One of the best strains for outdoorgowing in northren climates. Especially bred for the wet climate in the "frisian landscape" in northern Netherland/Germany near the north sea. Finisches ealry with massive yield and the best bud to leaf ratio i´ve erver seen outdoors. The High is strong for outdo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ThankfulfortheNature
Member since 2018
I can't even imagine what would have been my life today if I didn't grow this strain... It helped me a lot dealing with depression. Not to strong, colourful strain with a summer taste, if you suffer from depression you can stop here, it's in my opinion one of the best strains to fight against lack o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for My02SS83
Member since 2017
Comes on slowly. A true 50/50 hybrid. Splendid euphoric head feel with an equally wonderful heavy body. Great time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for juliusdrdre98
Member since 2017
grew it myself, now smoking it in a CBD infused blunt wrap :) very great painkilling effects
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Polly333
Member since 2017
For pain, particularly crohn's and MS, this variety can't be beat. Any bowel or nervous systems disorders. Frisian will first give you a buzz and about 15 minutes later produce the pain killing effect. I don't mean you can deal with the pain...I mean it REMOVES the pain. It it euphoric and good fo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Fenrir612
Member since 2016
Cheap where i got it from $20 for an 1/8 and you get a bang for your buck. It taste alot like Black Licorice which i really like but not a popular flavor among most people. Really made me relaxed but also Focused. Only Issue i Had were some Muscle Spasms in my legs. But overall I really Liked this B...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted