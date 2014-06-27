We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 39%
Hungry 34%
Tingly 34%
Stress 39%
Pain 34%
Depression 30%
Lack of appetite 30%
Inflammation 17%
Dry mouth 39%
Dizzy 26%
Dry eyes 26%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 8%
Reviews
34
Confractor
Member since 2020
I wanted a strain i could grow in the average UK weather without too much maintenance.
It grows pretty well in the garden and is very hardy, couple of spiders seem to just sit there for days after walking along the leaves when frosted. When it starts growing it needs a lot of water. Even after harv...
I’m from America but was blessed to try this bud from Holland by a local dispensary with it in stock. The buds I got were dense and coated with trichomes, the leaves themselves being a mixture of lush green and deep purple. This strain provides a pleasant and uplifting head high while providing subt...
One of the best strains for outdoorgowing in northren climates. Especially bred for the wet climate in the "frisian landscape" in northern Netherland/Germany near the north sea. Finisches ealry with massive yield and the best bud to leaf ratio i´ve erver seen outdoors.
The High is strong for outdo...
I can't even imagine what would have been my life today if I didn't grow this strain... It helped me a lot dealing with depression.
Not to strong, colourful strain with a summer taste, if you suffer from depression you can stop here, it's in my opinion one of the best strains to fight against lack o...
For pain, particularly crohn's and MS, this variety can't be beat. Any bowel or nervous systems disorders. Frisian will first give you a buzz and about 15 minutes later produce the pain killing effect. I don't mean you can deal with the pain...I mean it REMOVES the pain. It it euphoric and good fo...
Cheap where i got it from $20 for an 1/8 and you get a bang for your buck. It taste alot like Black Licorice which i really like but not a popular flavor among most people. Really made me relaxed but also Focused. Only Issue i Had were some Muscle Spasms in my legs. But overall I really Liked this B...