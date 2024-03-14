Frost Berry reviews
R........3
March 14, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
i love it sweet tastse and smoking isnt harsh long lasting head high
n........j
March 20, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Top shelf, well rounded hybrid feels like 60/40 ,indica dominant. Taste of berry’s , nuts, and gas on the exhale. Good evening strain leaving you focused , happy, and very kicked back. Would recommend if you can find it
P........o
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It made me tune with a song and focus on that amazing moment. Good for a big-fat-one.
m........1
June 14, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
