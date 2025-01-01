Frostbanger Auto grow information

Frostbanger Auto is highly resilient and easy to grow, making her ideal for cultivators of all experience levels. Her compact structure (70–120 cm height) fits well in tight indoor spaces, but be aware: this strain’s pungent, dank aroma requires a strong carbon filter to control odor indoors and will stand out significantly outdoors. Expect generous harvests, averaging 450–550 g/m² indoors and 60–200 g per plant outdoors, showcasing beautifully dense, trichome-covered buds.