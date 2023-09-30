Frosted Fruit Cake reviews
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
J........y
September 30, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Lovely fruity and sweet strain, you taste the Wedding Cake in it. Got me high up in the clouds.
M........n
September 25, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Very tasty strain one of my new favourites for sure. I wouldn’t say it’s something for beginners, however i’ve only been smoking 4 years and this stuff really hits
p........k
October 26, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Frosted fruit cake is my strain of the year. Every time I taste the one by Kingsmen crew I’m always amazed like the first time. The terps of the strain are so intense. Fruity flavor with creamy aftertaste that blow your mind. Strong indica high Just love it
w........e
June 11, 2024
Relaxed
Doesn’t get me super baked more of a chill indica in my opinion
f........s
July 24, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
I really enjoy this strain, however I feel it is overrated. That’s not to say it’s bad by any means, the total opposite. However, I don’t feel this strain is the “gift from god” it’s made out to be. All strains will have a big variation of quality depending on who grows it. However , I find FFC’s consistency especially random even from the same growers
a........8
October 23, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
FFC is absolutely amazing! Especially the strain produced by Royal Harvest. Always at least 29% THC. Slaps joyously hard and lasts and lasts. I have tried several excellent strains over the past year but I keep coming back to FFC. It just hits different, in a way that I love. I’m a hardcore smoker so it takes a lot to make me happy and this one absolutely does.