Froyo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Froyo.
Froyo strain effects
Froyo strain flavors
Froyo strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Seizures
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Epilepsy
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Froyo reviews
b........0
May 31, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Taste: The taste is actually pretty nice, I expected a tiny bit more of a sweeter taste but it’s a strong sweet taste almost like a cookie or cake it’s hard to explain. Bud and concentrate will be different each time. Smell: it smells absolutely amazing, when you open it, it immediately smells up your room/house without smoking it so be careful, I’m using dab wax that version. It smells really sweet and gassy and it’s weird you just wanna keep smelling it lol. Feelings/high: the high is very nice. If you take one hit you get a mildish/medium high nice for just relaxing outside after work if you don’t want to be too high anything crazy, not tired just relaxed and happy. Makes you wanna listen to music and sit back. If you take a few more dabs or hits/smoke more. It can definitely turn into a heavier high and you’ll have to be careful lol. Perfect for a night of video games or movie as well. This strain overall is a 9.25/10 for me. I still give it a 5 though sense it’s closer to 5 then 4. Great strain!
b........c
June 3, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Terpenes: Limonene Caryophyllene Linalool Great indica leaning hybrid for night time. Limonene allows for a mood boost, and the other terpenes give a sleepy, tingly feeling, very nice.
h........7
September 9, 2023
Creative
Happy
Very good strain. Highly recommended. The Sweetest Fruity smell and flowers were the perfectly fresh ( not to dry ) the perfect moisture. Great taste thc of 19.9% thc and all on the terpenoids side are over average. My favorite bang for my buck.
d........9
November 25, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great for bedtime or sleeping issues