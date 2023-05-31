Taste: The taste is actually pretty nice, I expected a tiny bit more of a sweeter taste but it’s a strong sweet taste almost like a cookie or cake it’s hard to explain. Bud and concentrate will be different each time. Smell: it smells absolutely amazing, when you open it, it immediately smells up your room/house without smoking it so be careful, I’m using dab wax that version. It smells really sweet and gassy and it’s weird you just wanna keep smelling it lol. Feelings/high: the high is very nice. If you take one hit you get a mildish/medium high nice for just relaxing outside after work if you don’t want to be too high anything crazy, not tired just relaxed and happy. Makes you wanna listen to music and sit back. If you take a few more dabs or hits/smoke more. It can definitely turn into a heavier high and you’ll have to be careful lol. Perfect for a night of video games or movie as well. This strain overall is a 9.25/10 for me. I still give it a 5 though sense it’s closer to 5 then 4. Great strain!