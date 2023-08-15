Fruit Bedrock reviews
a........2
August 15, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxing enjoying uplifting and it is great for what the bio says about it it’s perfect🤩
d........9
March 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tastes identical to some Fruity Pebbles milk. Absolutely delicious and super potent. Top tier strain for sure.
c........7
October 4, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Wow. Absolutely blown away. I'm a somewhat seasoned guy when it comes to weed at this point. (I'm a 19 year old guy who lives in his mom's basement.) And just 3 puffs got me absolutely geeked. If you want your weed to make you, tingly, spaced out, and smiling, this is the strain for you.