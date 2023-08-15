Fruit Bedrock
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Fruit Bedrock effects are mostly energizing.
Fruit Bedrock is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between FPOG and Bedrock. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fruit Bedrock has a creamy and smooth smoke that smells and tastes like sweet, fruity, and piney candy. Fruit Bedrock is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fruit Bedrock effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fruit Bedrock when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Abstrax Tech, Fruit Bedrock features flavors like apricot, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may help reduce inflammation and pain. The average price of Fruit Bedrock typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram . Fruit Bedrock is a strain that can satisfy your sweet tooth and your need for relaxation. It has a balanced and uplifting effect that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. Fruit Bedrock is a great strain for socializing, watching a movie, or indulging in some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruit Bedrock, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Fruit BedrockOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Fruit Bedrock strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fruit Bedrock products near you
Similar to Fruit Bedrock near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—