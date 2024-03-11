Fruity Gum reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruity Gum.
s........r
March 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Wanted an every night kind of weed and this fits the bill. Smells amazing and smokes smoothly. Quick relaxing uplifting buzz. Definitely recommend. Honestly it's perfect.
t........0
February 29, 2024
Happy
Tingly
Smooth sailing so far! Pretty nugs and smooth taste. A handful of hits of the flower I forgot I was writing this. Lol Definitely worth trying! Would definitely buy again
r........9
September 25, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
I just bought 7g today in the DMV Maryland. Got home smoked the last of my Zahshimi, and packed my bowl half hour later, gotta say the taste is earthy like kinda sweet, but the exhale taste I was like yup 👍🏾 it’s good. 5 hours later typing and smoking it’s a relaxing buzz and I’m geekin(giggling) nuggets are fluffy on the out but sticky too. 28% 2.32 Terpenes GO TRY NOW!!!