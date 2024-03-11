Fruity Gum reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruity Gum.

Fruity Gum strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Happy

Fruity Gum strain helps with

  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Fruity Gum reviews

March 11, 2024
Wanted an every night kind of weed and this fits the bill. Smells amazing and smokes smoothly. Quick relaxing uplifting buzz. Definitely recommend. Honestly it's perfect.
2 people found this helpful
February 29, 2024
Smooth sailing so far! Pretty nugs and smooth taste. A handful of hits of the flower I forgot I was writing this. Lol Definitely worth trying! Would definitely buy again
2 people found this helpful
September 25, 2024
I just bought 7g today in the DMV Maryland. Got home smoked the last of my Zahshimi, and packed my bowl half hour later, gotta say the taste is earthy like kinda sweet, but the exhale taste I was like yup 👍🏾 it’s good. 5 hours later typing and smoking it’s a relaxing buzz and I’m geekin(giggling) nuggets are fluffy on the out but sticky too. 28% 2.32 Terpenes GO TRY NOW!!!
1 person found this helpful

