I just bought 7g today in the DMV Maryland. Got home smoked the last of my Zahshimi, and packed my bowl half hour later, gotta say the taste is earthy like kinda sweet, but the exhale taste I was like yup 👍🏾 it’s good. 5 hours later typing and smoking it’s a relaxing buzz and I’m geekin(giggling) nuggets are fluffy on the out but sticky too. 28% 2.32 Terpenes GO TRY NOW!!!