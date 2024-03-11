stock photo similar to Fruity Gum
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Fruity Gum

Fruity Gum is a hybrid weed strain made from a multi-layered genetic cross between (Bubblegum x Stardog) x (Fruity Pebble OG x Stardog). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fruity Gum is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Fruity Gum features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes. The average price of Fruity Gum typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Fruity Gum's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruity Gum, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Fruity Gum

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Fruity Gum strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Fruity Gum strain helps with

  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Fruity Gum products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Fruity Gum near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Fruity Gum strain reviews3

March 11, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Wanted an every night kind of weed and this fits the bill. Smells amazing and smokes smoothly. Quick relaxing uplifting buzz. Definitely recommend. Honestly it's perfect.
2 people found this helpful
February 29, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Smooth sailing so far! Pretty nugs and smooth taste. A handful of hits of the flower I forgot I was writing this. Lol Definitely worth trying! Would definitely buy again
2 people found this helpful
September 25, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
I just bought 7g today in the DMV Maryland. Got home smoked the last of my Zahshimi, and packed my bowl half hour later, gotta say the taste is earthy like kinda sweet, but the exhale taste I was like yup 👍🏾 it’s good. 5 hours later typing and smoking it’s a relaxing buzz and I’m geekin(giggling) nuggets are fluffy on the out but sticky too. 28% 2.32 Terpenes GO TRY NOW!!!
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Fruity Gum strain genetics