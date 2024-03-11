stock photo similar to Fruity Gum
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Fruity Gum
Fruity Gum is a hybrid weed strain made from a multi-layered genetic cross between (Bubblegum x Stardog) x (Fruity Pebble OG x Stardog). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fruity Gum is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Fruity Gum features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes. The average price of Fruity Gum typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Fruity Gum's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruity Gum, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fruity Gum strain effects
Fruity Gum strain reviews3
s........r
March 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
t........0
February 29, 2024
Happy
Tingly
r........9
September 25, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted