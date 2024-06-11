Fudgesicle reviews
Fudgesicle strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Fudgesicle strain flavors
Fudgesicle strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
s........2
June 11, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I really enjoyed this strain! It didn’t really do anything at first until like…10 minutes after I smoked it. All of a sudden, I was super high and really energetic. It was a really good high and I thoroughly enjoyed myself. Would recommend to anyone who has stomach problems or depression, it really helped me forget a lot of things that were negative!
p........n
July 20, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative
I picked this up as an Organic Soil option at the spens I go to. the bud itself reminded me of a lighter jack herrier style bud, excellent smoke & high.