Fudgesicle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fudge Ripple and Creamsicle. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fudgesicle is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, the average price of Fudgesicle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Fudgesicle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fudgesicle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fudgesicle strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Fudgesicle strain flavors
Fudgesicle strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Fudgesicle strain reviews4
s........2
June 11, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
p........n
July 20, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative