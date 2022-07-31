Fuel Biscuits reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fuel Biscuits.
J........1
July 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I’ve only been able to find this in DC dispensaries, made by alternative solutions. This is hands-down one of the best strains I’ve ever had in my life, I’ve been smoking for over 25 years, so I’ve had quite a few good ones. Maybe because it’s so new, however the effects listed at the time of my review are dead wrong on this one. I have consumed this strain many times and feel like I know it pretty thoroughly, it is a 50-50 balanced hybrid that is perfect for anytime! I am not one to typically say that, but morning midday or evening you are good to go with this one. Taste and smells of sweetened gas mixed perfectly, smooth as can be (obviously cured perfectly from the grower I purchase from) the effects are exactly what you expect out of a balanced hybrid not sleepy but relaxed and euphoric, no couch lock, munchies aren’t really an issue either. Is a very uplifting, euphoric and overall amazing buzz. I cannot talk this strain up enough, it is in my top five of all time and I do not say things like that without a considerable amount of thought. Absolutely one anyone should grab if given the opportunity.
e........7
March 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Best selling bud in Wv right now! Straight 🔥 Alt Sol is definitely pushing great things 💚 pushing 25%-27% definitely a relaxing diesel pusher 👏
i........0
September 14, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
Hands down dopest dope I’ve ever smoked. If you don’t know that reference I can’t be friends with you lol but fr this is by far the best weed I’ve ever smoked lol and everyone I’ve smoked with using this weed has been jus as high or higher than me lol. If u find this weed get it
j........r
July 28, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
beautiful dense buds with vibrant purple hues and a lovely crystal coating, powerful stank smell that permeates small spaces, definitely feel it in your head when you take a nice rip off the water pipe.
c........4
April 15, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
It was recommended by my dispensary and was a great investment..... I feel great.... I rest well ... I'm developing a podcast and this has helped with that process!
S........t
January 9, 2025
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Many people will select certain strains for certain bespoke needs such as chronic body pain or social anxiety, which is what I often do. I select fuel biscuits when I simply, str8 up want to get high, and it always delivers. It's a "playdough" strain in that you do with that high what you want and will, so I would add that., although no strain has ever induced paranoia, there are some strains like FB which I would consume with confidence and a sense of adventure. FB can deliver one hell of an adventurous high. An additional bonus benefits are that FB does also promote some deep relaxation and calms the gut and induces the appetite, which usually kicks in a bit later. I love fuel biscuits to help guide me through an afternoon meditation session with sound frequencies. Splendid strain.
J........1
November 29, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
First time and huge fan now … now I have to try the flower . Just phenomenal …
j........3
December 4, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
omg I loved it it smelt amazing and helped me with my PTSD and pain soo much