I’ve only been able to find this in DC dispensaries, made by alternative solutions. This is hands-down one of the best strains I’ve ever had in my life, I’ve been smoking for over 25 years, so I’ve had quite a few good ones. Maybe because it’s so new, however the effects listed at the time of my review are dead wrong on this one. I have consumed this strain many times and feel like I know it pretty thoroughly, it is a 50-50 balanced hybrid that is perfect for anytime! I am not one to typically say that, but morning midday or evening you are good to go with this one. Taste and smells of sweetened gas mixed perfectly, smooth as can be (obviously cured perfectly from the grower I purchase from) the effects are exactly what you expect out of a balanced hybrid not sleepy but relaxed and euphoric, no couch lock, munchies aren’t really an issue either. Is a very uplifting, euphoric and overall amazing buzz. I cannot talk this strain up enough, it is in my top five of all time and I do not say things like that without a considerable amount of thought. Absolutely one anyone should grab if given the opportunity.