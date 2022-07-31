stock photo similar to Fuel Biscuits
Fuel Biscuits, also known as Fuel Biscuit,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Jet Fuel and Mandarin Cookies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, euphoric, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Fuel Biscuits, before let us know! Leave a review.
Fuel Biscuits strain reviews29
J........1
July 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
e........7
March 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
i........0
September 14, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy