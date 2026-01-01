Funk Master
Funk Master potency is higher THC than average.
Funk Master is an indica-leaning hybrid known for its bold, pungent profile and deeply relaxing effects. With roots tied closely to GMO genetics, this strain delivers a heavy dose of that signature garlic-forward funk layered with earthy, skunky, and diesel notes. On the inhale, expect a rich, savory flavor with strong earthy and garlicky tones, followed by a gassy, slightly spicy exhale. The aroma is loud and unmistakable, making it a go-to for fans of classic “funk” strains. The high begins with a mild uplift before settling into a calming, full-body relaxation that can become heavier as it builds. Funk Master is a great option for unwinding, easing stress, and kicking back later in the day.
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