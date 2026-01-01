GMO, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerhouse indica-dominant hybrid bred from GSC × Chemdawg. Famous for its unmistakable aroma, this strain delivers a bold mix of garlic, onion, diesel, and earthy funk that’s loud, savory, and impossible to ignore. The effects build slowly but hit hard, settling into a deep, full-body relaxation paired with a heavy, stoney headspace. With exceptionally high THC levels, GMO is best suited for evening sessions, winding down, or when serious relaxation is the goal. Expect long-lasting effects, strong munchies, and a calm that leans sedative at higher doses. Dense, resin-soaked buds and elite extract potential have made GMO a cornerstone of modern cannabis genetics and a favorite among seasoned consumers who crave potency and funk. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.