Future X reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Future X.
Future X strain effects
Future X reviews
r........2
August 30, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I’m pretty sure I single handedly made the store I go to run out. I smoke a balanced distillate infused bud, and it takes me to places I have never been before. Helps me sleep and even though it has an energetic buzzing high, I still feel like it is indica dominant -or- 50/50. Love it. Recommend it.
H........e
August 18, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
I tried this strain in a pre-roll form. It came in half gram joints. I have so far inhaled about 1/4 of a gram. It is a hybrid strain. The effects feel like it is Sativa dominant to me. I feel energetic, I am not in pain, and I have good appetite.
f........0
October 5, 2024
Creative
Happy
Talkative
I smoked this with two of my friends and we are more happy and talkative and happy and we are talking about life but that’s not the best part it doesn’t smell like straight dank it smells like blue berrys.
p........7
September 11, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
It's a cross of gorilla glue#4 crossed with stardawg
c........k
Today
smells strongly like lavender