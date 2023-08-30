Future X reviews

Future X strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

Future X strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Asthma
    25% of people say it helps with Asthma

August 30, 2023
I’m pretty sure I single handedly made the store I go to run out. I smoke a balanced distillate infused bud, and it takes me to places I have never been before. Helps me sleep and even though it has an energetic buzzing high, I still feel like it is indica dominant -or- 50/50. Love it. Recommend it.
August 18, 2023
I tried this strain in a pre-roll form. It came in half gram joints. I have so far inhaled about 1/4 of a gram. It is a hybrid strain. The effects feel like it is Sativa dominant to me. I feel energetic, I am not in pain, and I have good appetite.
October 5, 2024
I smoked this with two of my friends and we are more happy and talkative and happy and we are talking about life but that’s not the best part it doesn’t smell like straight dank it smells like blue berrys.
September 11, 2024
It's a cross of gorilla glue#4 crossed with stardawg
Today
smells strongly like lavender

