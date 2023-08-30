Future X
Future X is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Future and an unknown strain. This strain is a potent and futuristic hybrid that has a diesel and pear flavor. Future X is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Future X effects include euphoric, aroused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Future X when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and pain. Bred by VOLCANNX, Future X features flavors like diesel, pear, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Future X typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Future X, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
