stock photo similar to Future X
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Future X

Future X is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Future and an unknown strain. This strain is a potent and futuristic hybrid that has a diesel and pear flavor. Future X is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Future X effects include euphoric, aroused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Future X when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and pain. Bred by VOLCANNX, Future X features flavors like diesel, pear, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Future X typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Future X, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Future X

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Future X strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Creative

Future X strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Asthma
    25% of people say it helps with Asthma
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Future X products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Future X near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Future X strain reviews5

August 30, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
I’m pretty sure I single handedly made the store I go to run out. I smoke a balanced distillate infused bud, and it takes me to places I have never been before. Helps me sleep and even though it has an energetic buzzing high, I still feel like it is indica dominant -or- 50/50. Love it. Recommend it.
2 people found this helpful
August 18, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
I tried this strain in a pre-roll form. It came in half gram joints. I have so far inhaled about 1/4 of a gram. It is a hybrid strain. The effects feel like it is Sativa dominant to me. I feel energetic, I am not in pain, and I have good appetite.
2 people found this helpful
October 5, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
I smoked this with two of my friends and we are more happy and talkative and happy and we are talking about life but that’s not the best part it doesn’t smell like straight dank it smells like blue berrys.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Future X strain genetics

Strain parent
Fut
Future
parent
Future X
Ftre X
Future X