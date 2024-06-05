I smoke a lot and at this point most of it feels and tastes the same to me. But Fuzzy Melon is one of my favorite strains because the taste, which I wish I could describe, always hits me. I probably usually couldn't tell if I was smoking the best stuff on the planet or some ditch weed, but I can ALWAYS tell if I'm smoking Fuzzy Melon. I don't know what it is about it, but I love it so much.

1 person found this helpful helpful report