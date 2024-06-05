Fuzzy Melon reviews
Fuzzy Melon strain effects
Fuzzy Melon strain flavors
Fuzzy Melon strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
D........5
June 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Thank you TEG thank you Dying Breed. This strain hits every mark on the market 🔥
G........m
December 24, 2023
I smoke a lot and at this point most of it feels and tastes the same to me. But Fuzzy Melon is one of my favorite strains because the taste, which I wish I could describe, always hits me. I probably usually couldn't tell if I was smoking the best stuff on the planet or some ditch weed, but I can ALWAYS tell if I'm smoking Fuzzy Melon. I don't know what it is about it, but I love it so much.
j........8
August 16, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Not the Classic fuzzy melon taste you expect, even after losing flavor after being made into a distillate, it’s still sub par