Fuzzy Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fuzzy Melon has a mouthwatering flavor and aroma that combines tropical fruits, melons, and gas. This strain may make you feel fuzzy and warm with its relaxing and uplifting effects. Fuzzy Melon has a THC content of 23%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fuzzy Melon effects include feeling talkative, hungry, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fuzzy Melon when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Fuzzy Melon features flavors like tropical, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which may have sedative and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Fuzzy Melon typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Fuzzy Melon is a rare and exotic strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’re looking for a hybrid strain that will tantalize your taste buds and soothe your mind, give Fuzzy Melon a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fuzzy Melon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.