Galactic Punch reviews
Galactic Punch strain effects
Galactic Punch strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........y
June 3, 2022
Tingly
Really smooth smoke with great flavor. One of my favorites for about an hour before a function; 20-30 minutes of chilling after, then get up and go and the calm persists
L........3
February 17, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
My boyfriend and I smoked this for the first time and it was the most relaxing high definitely 10/10. One of my favorites now
c........6
February 17, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Sleepy
Talkative
Some of the best pack i’ve ever had.