Galileo Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Galileo Kush.
Galileo Kush strain effects
Galileo Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
y........n
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’ve been saying I need some herb to take me to space and this literally hit my solar system. Haven’t even a finished a bowl and I’m floating. Perfect relaxer with a hint of creativity and mind bending energy. Just like a solar flare. When grinding it up, an aroma of citrus and pepper hits you. Think lemon pepper with a hint of lime.