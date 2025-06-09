HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Galileo Kush
Galileo Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Black Dog x Lemon Tree. named after the famed astronomer, this strain imbues consumers with creativity and focus. Galileo Kush has a distinctly earthy, tar, and sweet berry blend of flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Galileo Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Galileo Kush strain effects
Galileo Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
