Garfuel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garfuel.
Garfuel strain effects
w........a
March 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
My sample has fluffy, light buds which shred nicely in my grinder. It rolls beautifully. The smoke tastes like fruity cereal floating in a bowl of petrol, luckily the smoke's not too funky and doesn't linger. The effects include a burst of energy and curiosity followed by a moderately intense sense of euphoria that builds slowly for several minutes. I consider this a daytime therapy.
e........4
Yesterday
Energetic
Happy
I have bad pain but smoking this strain has helped with that.
y........3
May 10, 2024
Focused
hits hard more of a head high for me personally but i love it so far. smell is kinda like coffee berryish i think? i just smoked a whole bowl tho so really what do i know. definitely recommend :)