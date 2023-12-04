Garlic Cocktail reviews
s........a
December 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I absolutely LOVE the smell and the taste...it gets me faded and lifted EVERY time...im left feeling nice and stoned and happy
s........0
November 19, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
this is actually mimosa x gmo 70/30 indica. I've had it many times in rosin form by Summus
t........n
November 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
One of my new personal favorites
a........2
November 1, 2024
Anxious
Dizzy
If I could give a lesser star review, I would. I'm not speaking for others, I'm only speaking for myself and my experience with this strain. The taste: horrible. I don't want to taste garlic and cheese when I'm smoking. The feelings: Anxious and lightheaded. I felt like I got punched in the face with anxiety. My face was hot and flushed. My husband couldn't say anything to me without taking it the wrong way for the first 5-10 minutes. And someone who has anxiety and smoking this strain, it felt like it lasted a lot longer than the time frame I gave. The head high came first and stated for a little bit, then it went to body tingles. For this to have Mimosa as a parent, I feel no effects from it. It's like GMO Cookies took this one over, but more intensified.
r........7
November 16, 2024
Dizzy
Dry mouth
This was honestly my worst weed experience, and I have been smoking for over 25 years. I didn't even have half of a preroll, and I became extremely pale, clammy, nauseous, and dizzy, to the point that I thought I was going to pass out. I had to lie down and take deep breaths until the nausea passed. It was so bad that I made sure to leave a review in person, and was told I was not the only one who felt that way about this weed. 0 outta 10, do not recommend.
d........9
December 16, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Smells like a fat lady gym teacher armpit after the 6th period gym class, taste like wet grass and lil dirt. Effects were okay
h........l
May 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I’m a wellness advisor in the industry and I had the pleasure of trying Garlic Cocktail (indica) by Binske. Let me TELL YOU it was so tasty. Not too cheesy, but definitely on the earthier side. I consumed flower via beaker bong with distilled water (Augy glass beaker- check out his heady pieces, also use distilled to keep those lungs a bit healthier!). I woke up around 5:30AM nauseous as heck (I have POTS), immediately reached for this stuff because of the terps content (good for nausea) and I’m so glad I did. I took 2 bowls and in total consumed about 1.5g in 5 minutes. I have a high tolerance and Garlic Cocktail definitely can be considered a ‘creeper’ strain- AKA the high will creep/sneak up on you about 10 minutes after consuming. I happened to be reading and was like…I am absolutely fried. It’ll make you a bit tired/relieve eye pressure as well.
b........s
April 26, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Worst scent of any strain ever. Smelled more like garlic and ash than weed. Over four days of trying this, I never got a solid high, until I got to the bottom of the joint on day 4. On that day, my high was very nice in the body but still more of a head high. I smoked this via a THC Design brand pre-roll, labeled “voted best pre-roll” by LA Weekly and other publications, but it doesn’t prove why. I was very underwhelmed with this.