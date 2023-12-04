If I could give a lesser star review, I would. I'm not speaking for others, I'm only speaking for myself and my experience with this strain. The taste: horrible. I don't want to taste garlic and cheese when I'm smoking. The feelings: Anxious and lightheaded. I felt like I got punched in the face with anxiety. My face was hot and flushed. My husband couldn't say anything to me without taking it the wrong way for the first 5-10 minutes. And someone who has anxiety and smoking this strain, it felt like it lasted a lot longer than the time frame I gave. The head high came first and stated for a little bit, then it went to body tingles. For this to have Mimosa as a parent, I feel no effects from it. It's like GMO Cookies took this one over, but more intensified.