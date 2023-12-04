Garlic Cocktail reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlic Cocktail.

write a review

Garlic Cocktail strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Euphoric

Garlic Cocktail strain helps with

  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    19% of people say it helps with Pain

Garlic Cocktail reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 4, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I absolutely LOVE the smell and the taste...it gets me faded and lifted EVERY time...im left feeling nice and stoned and happy
10 people found this helpful
November 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
this is actually mimosa x gmo 70/30 indica. I've had it many times in rosin form by Summus
7 people found this helpful
November 18, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
One of my new personal favorites
4 people found this helpful
November 1, 2024
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dizzy
If I could give a lesser star review, I would. I'm not speaking for others, I'm only speaking for myself and my experience with this strain. The taste: horrible. I don't want to taste garlic and cheese when I'm smoking. The feelings: Anxious and lightheaded. I felt like I got punched in the face with anxiety. My face was hot and flushed. My husband couldn't say anything to me without taking it the wrong way for the first 5-10 minutes. And someone who has anxiety and smoking this strain, it felt like it lasted a lot longer than the time frame I gave. The head high came first and stated for a little bit, then it went to body tingles. For this to have Mimosa as a parent, I feel no effects from it. It's like GMO Cookies took this one over, but more intensified.
3 people found this helpful
November 16, 2024
Loading...Dizzy
Loading...Dry mouth
This was honestly my worst weed experience, and I have been smoking for over 25 years. I didn't even have half of a preroll, and I became extremely pale, clammy, nauseous, and dizzy, to the point that I thought I was going to pass out. I had to lie down and take deep breaths until the nausea passed. It was so bad that I made sure to leave a review in person, and was told I was not the only one who felt that way about this weed. 0 outta 10, do not recommend.
2 people found this helpful
December 16, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Smells like a fat lady gym teacher armpit after the 6th period gym class, taste like wet grass and lil dirt. Effects were okay
2 people found this helpful
May 22, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I’m a wellness advisor in the industry and I had the pleasure of trying Garlic Cocktail (indica) by Binske. Let me TELL YOU it was so tasty. Not too cheesy, but definitely on the earthier side. I consumed flower via beaker bong with distilled water (Augy glass beaker- check out his heady pieces, also use distilled to keep those lungs a bit healthier!). I woke up around 5:30AM nauseous as heck (I have POTS), immediately reached for this stuff because of the terps content (good for nausea) and I’m so glad I did. I took 2 bowls and in total consumed about 1.5g in 5 minutes. I have a high tolerance and Garlic Cocktail definitely can be considered a ‘creeper’ strain- AKA the high will creep/sneak up on you about 10 minutes after consuming. I happened to be reading and was like…I am absolutely fried. It’ll make you a bit tired/relieve eye pressure as well.
2 people found this helpful
April 26, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Worst scent of any strain ever. Smelled more like garlic and ash than weed. Over four days of trying this, I never got a solid high, until I got to the bottom of the joint on day 4. On that day, my high was very nice in the body but still more of a head high. I smoked this via a THC Design brand pre-roll, labeled “voted best pre-roll” by LA Weekly and other publications, but it doesn’t prove why. I was very underwhelmed with this.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Garlic Cocktail

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...