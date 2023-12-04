stock photo similar to Garlic Cocktail
HybridTHC 28%CBG 2%

Garlic Cocktail

Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Mimosa and bred by Loud Flower Farms. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Garlic Cocktail typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Garlic Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Garlic Cocktail strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Talkative

Euphoric

Garlic Cocktail strain helps with

  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    19% of people say it helps with Pain
Garlic Cocktail strain reviews27

December 4, 2023
I absolutely LOVE the smell and the taste...it gets me faded and lifted EVERY time...im left feeling nice and stoned and happy
10 people found this helpful
November 19, 2023
this is actually mimosa x gmo 70/30 indica. I've had it many times in rosin form by Summus
7 people found this helpful
November 18, 2023
One of my new personal favorites
4 people found this helpful
