Garlic Grove reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlic Grove.
Garlic Grove strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Garlic Grove strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Garlic Grove reviews
m........2
September 30, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely one of my new favorite evening strains. This got me high as balls. It is as the first time in cannabis that I felt like I took a bunch of mushrooms. It was wild. Phenomenal head high without complete couch lock. Great for a fun night.
e........d
July 31, 2024
Sleepy
Anxious
Did the opposite of making my stress go away leg immediately started shaking and anger increase high simply makes my eyes closed more and occasionally pass out one of my least favorite strains
p........4
July 17, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
very great strain I give it a 8/10 really smooth