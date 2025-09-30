Garlic Grove is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Garlic Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Garlic Grove is a strain that produces a sweet, citrus-forward taste and aroma with diesel and spicy notes. Garlic Grove has a pungent and earthy flavor, with hints of garlic and orange. Garlic Grove is 21-23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Grove effects include feeling uplifted, energized, and social. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Grove when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cresco, Garlic Grove features flavors like citrus, sweet, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which contributes to the alertness and creativity of the strain. The average price of Garlic Grove typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. Garlic Grove is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Garlic Grove is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and productivity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Grove, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.